5 people injured as SUV collides with truck on highway in Thane

Five people were seriously injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a truck on Nashik-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, civic officials said.

The accident took place at around 7.30 am in Panch Pakhadi area when the SUV was carrying railway cables from Vasai in Palghar district to Thane station.

The SUV suffered a tyre puncture and collided with a truck which was transporting nine tonnes of bricks from Bhiwandi area here to Mankhurd in neighbouring Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Firemen rescued the SUV driver who was stuck in the vehicle, he said. The driver and four other occupants of the SUV received serious injuries and were taken to the Thane Civil Hospital. Two of them, who were in a critical condition, were shifted to hospitals in Mumbai, the official said.

