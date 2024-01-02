Odisha issues SOP for vehicles taking people to picnic spots, pilgrimage centres

The Odisha government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for vehicles ferrying people to picnic spots and pilgrimage centres in the state.

The issuance of the guidelines was prompted by two road accidents in which 70 picnickers were injured in Ganjam district on December 31.

In its SOP, the state transport department asked vehicle owners to obtain permits from RTOs concerned before going on such trips.

It said that only vehicles with valid fitness certificates will be permitted to go to these places and first aid boxes must be carried.

Police would conduct thorough inspections of the vehicles to prevent people from carrying hazardous materials such as cooking gas, kerosene or firecrackers.

RTO officials and police personnel would also keep an eye out for overloading of passengers, drunken driving and other road safety violations.

Those found driving under the influence of alcohol will be immediately arrested and his or her driving license shall be impounded.

In case of driving without a license, the vehicle will be seized and the owner shall make alternate arrangements for continuation of the trip.

Posters shall be put up at major picnic spots displaying accident photos and testimonials of victims and their family members.

The transport department, in collaboration with the state Pollution Control Board, will distribute leaflets with road safety messages at the picnic spots.

''From November to February, the winter season and picnic activities contribute to an increase in road accidents and fatalities. So, in the upcoming months, Odisha aims to achieve a significant reduction in road accident-related casualties through rigorous enforcement measures, especially at picnic spots and pilgrimage centres.

''Therefore, it is crucial for both drivers and pedestrians to be mindful of their surroundings, adhere to safety guidelines and exercise caution to prevent accidents in these popular recreational areas,'' the SOP said.

It asked all collectors and SPs to ensure sufficient spaces for parking vehicles at these places.

The RTOs have been asked to develop and implement emergency response plans in collaboration with local authorities to address road accidents or emergencies occurring in transit or at picnic spots, the SOP stated.

Odisha had reported 5,467 road fatalities in 11,663 road accidents in 2022 as against 5,081 deaths in 10,983 accidents in 2021.

