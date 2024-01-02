Truckers' protest: Supply hit, Chandigarh administration orders fuel rationing

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday ordered rationing of fuel to two- and four-wheelers because of restricted supply of petrol and diesel with truckers keeping off the roads to protest stricter punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases.

The move comes as motorists queued up at fuel stations in the city over fears that stocks would run dry soon if the strike continues.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing police or the administration face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. Truckers in several states launched a protest against the ''stringent provision'' on Monday.

As per the Chandigarh administration order, two-wheelers will be allowed a maximum of two litres of fuel per transaction and four-wheelers five litres.

''In light of ongoing strike by drivers of fuel-tankers and restricted supply of petrol and diesel in UT Chandigarh, District Magistrate Chandigarh has imposed a temporary restriction on petrol/diesel sale at fuel stations in Chandigarh,'' according to an official statement.

''Effective immediately, two-wheelers are limited to a maximum of two litres (maximum value of Rs 200) and four-wheelers are limited to five litres (maximum value of Rs 500) of fuel per transaction,'' it said.

The limitations are part of a proactive measure to ensure the availability of fuel for all during this period of temporary disruption in fuel supply, the statement said.

''Fuel station operators are urged to comply with these regulations, and consumers are kindly requested to cooperate...,'' it added.

The district magistrate emphasized that the measure is a precautionary step to manage the situation until normalcy is restored.

Efforts are going on to resume the supply of fuel to the Union Territory of Chandigarh in coordination with oil marketing companies and the states of Punjab and Haryana, the statement said.

There was chaos at several fuel stations in Chandigarh due to the heavy rush of vehicles. On a few roads, motorcyclists were seen dragging their bikes that had run out of fuel. Minor incidents of arguments also broke out in some places.

''I was heading to Sector 19, but ran out of fuel,'' said a youngster dragging his bike as he passed a fuel pump in Sector 4 that put up a board saying ''no supply''.

Motorists also queued up at fuel stations in many places in Punjab and at some places in Haryana on Tuesday over fears of stocks running out.

