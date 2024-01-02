Fuel stations turn away motorists as truckers' strike hits supplies in HP

Fuel pumps at many places in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday were turning away motorists, saying they have run out of stock as petrol and diesel were not being transported because of the truckers' strike.

Truck, bus and tanker operators in several states on Monday launched an agitation to protest stricter punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Most petrol pumps in Dharamshala, Kullu-Manali, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Una and Shimla were turning away customers, while massive queues were seen outside the ones still in operation.

District authorities of Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur have issued directions for rationing of fuel.

In Manali, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, however, said the situation was under control but it could worsen if the strike continued.

Responding to a question, Sukhu also said that the Union government needed to understand the demands of the truck drivers.

Taxi drivers and residents expressed concerns over the limited availability of petrol and diesel.

''I have visited several petrol pumps in Manali but petrol is not available anywhere,'' taxi driver Harjeet, who came to drop off tourists in Shimla, told PTI.

There are huge lines at the fuel stations that are still open, he added.

There was traffic congestion near the Vikas Nagar area of Shimla as a large number of vehicles turned up at the petrol pump there.

Naresh Kumar, who rode 30 kilometres to Dharamshala to fill up his vehicle, said, ''I have been standing outside a petrol pump for the past hour in hopes of getting petrol.'' Reports of minor scuffles for fuel also poured in from some places.

Private bus drivers have also announced their support for the strike and kept vehicles off the roads in Hamirpur district.

Asked about the protest, truck driver Shyam of Darlaghat said accidents are not intentional and at times, the threat to life after accidents compels drivers to flee. ''Besides, there are several other factors like bad roads, mechanical failure, fog and bad weather that lead to accidents and the law should be taken back,'' he added.

Managing Director of the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation Rohan Thakur said directions have been issued to rationalise routes.

''We are in touch with the management of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and tankers have been sent for Sundernagar, Taradevi, Nalagarh, Nahan, Kullu, Mandi, Poanta HRTC depots,'' he added.

''We have also sought help from deputy commissioners to ensure the maximum supply from private pumps for HRTC buses,'' Thakur said.

With a fleet of 3,200 buses, the HRTC ferries over 60,000 passengers to their destinations every day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)