Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of 100% shareholding of GVK Power by Punjab State Power Corporation

The proposed combination relates to the Resolution Plan involving 100% acquisition of the GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Limited by PSPCL once it is declared as the successful resolution applicant. (Proposed Combination).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:39 IST
CCI approves acquisition of 100% shareholding of GVK Power by Punjab State Power Corporation
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of 100% shareholding of GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Limited by Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd, is a fully owned undertaking of the Government of Punjab. The erstwhile Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB), was a statutory body formed on 01st February, 1959 under the Electricity Supply Act, 1948. The PSEB was “unbundled” by the Government of Punjab vide Notification No. 1/9/08-EB(PR)196 dated 16th April, 2010 into two separate entities – Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL).

The GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Limited, is incorporated in December 1997, is a wholly owned subsidiary of GVK Energy Limited which in turn is the subsidiary of GVK Power and Infrastructure Limited. It is engaged in power generation through a 540 coal based thermal power plant.

The proposed combination relates to the Resolution Plan involving 100% acquisition of the GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Limited by PSPCL once it is declared as the successful resolution applicant. (Proposed Combination).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024