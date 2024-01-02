CCI approves acquisition of 100% shareholding of GVK Power by Punjab State Power Corporation

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of 100% shareholding of GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Limited by Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd, is a fully owned undertaking of the Government of Punjab. The erstwhile Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB), was a statutory body formed on 01st February, 1959 under the Electricity Supply Act, 1948. The PSEB was “unbundled” by the Government of Punjab vide Notification No. 1/9/08-EB(PR)196 dated 16th April, 2010 into two separate entities – Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL).

The GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Limited, is incorporated in December 1997, is a wholly owned subsidiary of GVK Energy Limited which in turn is the subsidiary of GVK Power and Infrastructure Limited. It is engaged in power generation through a 540 coal based thermal power plant.

The proposed combination relates to the Resolution Plan involving 100% acquisition of the GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Limited by PSPCL once it is declared as the successful resolution applicant. (Proposed Combination).

(With Inputs from PIB)