Left Menu

German unemployment edged up in December

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate grew slightly in December to 5.9%. "Looking back at 2023, we can see that the weak economy has not left the labour market unscathed," Nahles said, while noting that the year had one of the lowest unemployment rates since reunification.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 15:35 IST
German unemployment edged up in December

The number of unemployed people in Germany rose slightly in December, though by much less than analysts had expected, and the 2023 rate was one of the lowest since German reunification, labour office figures showed on Wednesday. The Federal Employment Agency said the number of people out of work increased by 5,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.703 million. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the total to rise by 20,000.

"The labour market is still holding up well in terms of the extent of the burdens and uncertainties," said Andrea Nahles, chairwoman of the agency. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate grew slightly in December to 5.9%.

"Looking back at 2023, we can see that the weak economy has not left the labour market unscathed," Nahles said, while noting that the year had one of the lowest unemployment rates since reunification. The number of unemployed people in Germany increased by 191,000 to 2.6 million in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Labour demand weakened noticeably in the second half of 2022 and this trend continued in 2023. Nevertheless, demand for labour remains high in a long-term comparison. In 2023, there were on average 761,000 job openings, 84,000 fewer than a year ago, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024