Left Menu

Sterling holds steady before US data, nursing Tuesday's heavy loss

It was slightly higher against the euro, with the single currency down 0.15% at 86.57 pence. Investors returned from the holiday period with doubts in their minds about the euphoria of November and December, when falling global inflation and softer words from central banks fuelled hopes that interest rates will drop sharply this year.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 16:32 IST
Sterling holds steady before US data, nursing Tuesday's heavy loss

The pound held steady on Wednesday, nursing the previous day's steep losses as investors waited for U.S. economic data that could shift markets.

Sterling was last flat against the dollar at $1.2624, after falling 0.87% the previous day in its biggest one-day drop since mid-October. It was slightly higher against the euro, with the single currency down 0.15% at 86.57 pence.

Investors returned from the holiday period with doubts in their minds about the euphoria of November and December, when falling global inflation and softer words from central banks fuelled hopes that interest rates will drop sharply this year. The dollar jumped on Tuesday to around a two-week high and the pound and euro slumped, in a reversal of the trend seen over the last two months.

Data on job openings and the manufacturing sector in the U.S., as well as the minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, could bring a sleepy session to life later in the day. Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said he thought the U.S. dollar could continue to regain ground in the coming weeks.

"In general we remain relatively more positive on the U.S. dollar," he said. "In terms of cable (the dollar-pound exchange rate), it can get back down towards $1.24 in the next few months." The Bank of England's (BoE) tougher talk on inflation than the Fed has supported sterling over the last two months, helping it gain 4.7% across November and December. Expectations of higher interest rates relative to peers tend to boost a country's currency by making its bonds look more attractive.

Yet ING strategist Francesco Pesole said in a note on Wednesday that he expected "a capitulation of the Bank of England's higher-for-longer narrative to hit the pound this year". Inflation in the UK fell more than expected in November to 3.9%, from 4.6% in October. Traders now expect around 140 basis points of rate cuts in 2024, according to money market pricing, not far off the roughly 150 expected from the Fed and European Central Bank.

British business leaders have turned more pessimistic about the outlook for the economy, survey data showed on Wednesday, and are pushing the BoE to start cutting rates early this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024