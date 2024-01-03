KVIC, QCI sign MoU in Ahmedabad to enhance the quality of Khadi products

The Quality Council of India will now ensure the quality of ‘New Khadi of New India’, which has become a ‘global brand’ under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and Quality Council of India (QCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the quality of Khadi products, empower artisans and offer quality products under the 'Made in India' banner for Khadi at Kochrab Ashram in Ahmedabad today. The exchange of MoU took place in the presence of Chairman KVIC Shri Manoj Kumar and Chairman QCI Shri Jaxay Shah. The collaboration between the two organizations is aimed at creating ‘World Class Khadi Products’ as per the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

As per the MoU, the Quality Council of India will assist KVIC in various activities including training to enhance the quality of Khadi and Village Industries products, improve their productivity and marketability both domestically and internationally. Along with this, it will support KVIC by empowering Khadi artisans and promoting Khadi products through various mediums. Besides, this collaboration will give a new identity to Khadi as 'Made in India' products, which will increase the production and sale of Khadi products as a symbol of quality across the world. This will provide new employment opportunities to Khadi artisans with greater productivity and efficiency by equipping them with advanced skills and knowledge.

On this occasion, Shri Manoj Kumar, Chairman, KVIC said, “Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, ‘New Khadi of New India’ is moving towards becoming the identity of developed India. KVIC is continuously making efforts to make Khadi more modern. Under this, three important MoUs were signed last year with Prasar Bharati, NBCC (India) Limited and Digital India Corporation, expanding which today an MoU has been signed with the Quality Council of India. He further said that the objective of these MoUs is to prepare a roadmap to modernize the Khadi and Village Industries Commission and popularize its products among the youth as per the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. According to Shri Manoj Kumar, this collaboration with QCI will enhance the skills of the Khadi industry and the artisans associated with it and the quality of Khadi products will create a new identity at the global level.

Shri Jaxay Shah President, QCI said that “It is a proud moment to partner with KVIC to enhance the quality of Khadi and KVIC products and empower the artisans involved because Khadi is not just an industry, but It is a symbol of India's culture and heritage. Khadi also represents India's cultural identity, craftsmanship and sustainability. He further said that today when we are working towards achieving the goal of a developed India, this collaboration will definitely contribute in paving the way for greater global recognition. Representatives of Khadi institutions, Khadi artisans, Khadi workers as well as officers and employees of KVIC and QCI were present in the program.

(With Inputs from PIB)