Vibrant Gujarat: MoUs worth Rs 10.3 lakh crore signed so far

A total of 58 Memoranda of Understandings, amounting to Rs 7.17 lakh crores, were formally signed and exchanged on Wednesday at an event held in the run-up to the much-awaited Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The agreements were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. So far, 234 MoUs in as many as 17 phases, with a potential investment of about Rs 10.31 lakh crore and employment generation of 12.89 lakh were inked, the information department of the Gujarat government said. Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his chief ministerial days, attracted investors from all over the world to invest in Gujarat, said Bhupendra Patel.

The state government has a proactive approach to enable industry and investors to move forward with ease, said the chief minister. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry. The tenth edition of the Summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. The Summit event will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 10. The stage is all set for the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, and as many as 100 countries are expected to participate in the three-day-long event. Speaking with ANI, Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), Rahul Gupta, said on Tuesday said a 'Global Trade Show' to be held on January 9 will mark the launch of the 10th edition of the Summit. "About 100 countries will participate, with among them 32 partner countries and 16 partner organisations," said Gupta. Gupta said various seminars will be organised on various themes during the three-day event. For the smooth conduct of the event, several committees have been formed to look after various aspects of the summit. On the MoUs signed so far in the run-up to the event, Gupta said, "The Gujarat government has always been focusing on quality MoUs, and in the run-up to Vibrant Gujarat so far, the focus has been on the quality of the MoU." Without getting into specifics about the MoUs being signed so far, he said that the focus has been on emerging sectors such as semiconductors, e-mobility, renewable energy, and green hydrogen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)