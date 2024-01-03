Left Menu

Assam Police issues guidelines for picnics after road accident claims 12 lives

Hours after 12 people lost their lives in an accident while en route for a picnic, the Assam Police on Wednesday issued guidelines for such trips, prohibiting movement in the dark and asking picnickers not to play loud music inside vehicles.Sharing the SOP on Picnic on X, the Assam Police said there should not be overcrowding in vehicles.No loud music on the vehicles to be allowed...

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-01-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 20:54 IST
Assam Police issues guidelines for picnics after road accident claims 12 lives
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after 12 people lost their lives in an accident while en route for a picnic, the Assam Police on Wednesday issued guidelines for such trips, prohibiting movement in the dark and asking picnickers not to play loud music inside vehicles.

Sharing the 'SOP on Picnic' on X, the Assam Police said there should not be overcrowding in vehicles.

''No loud music on the vehicles to be allowed... There should not be any movement of picnic parties before sunrise and after sunset,'' it said.

Besides, the picnickers should ensure that no movement takes place during the fog, it said.

It also asked them to inform the local police station about their plans. Police will also deploy surveillance groups, assisted by VDP (Village Defence Party), to detect illicit or illegal activities in and around the picnic spots.

The police will also conduct continuous raids on the dhabas, where illicit liquors are sold, the SOP said.

''Sufficient lighting facilities should be provided in and around the vulnerable picnic spots... Sufficient parking area should be earmarked in every spot,'' it added.

Stating that people usually go for picnics from November to March, the document also mentioned that these guidelines are suggestive in nature and ''not exhaustive''.

''In this atmosphere of pomp and gaiety, sadness struck because of road traffic accidents during the vehicular movement of these picnic parties. Hence, it is felt imperative that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) be in place to regulate the movement of these picnic parties,'' it added.

The police in assistance with the District Transport Office and other enforcement agencies should ensure that no accident takes place and valuable human life is lost, the SOP said.

At least 12 people, including three children, were killed and 38 others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bus in Golaghat district in the morning.

The accident took place at Balijan near Dergaon on National Highway-715 when the bus with 49 people, including the driver and handyman, on board collided with the goods vehicle when it was going for a picnic towards Upper Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024