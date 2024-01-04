PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Eurostar censured by UK watchdog over cheap seats promotion - BP and Equinor scrap New York offshore wind contract as costs rise

- UK statistics regulator probes Sunak claims on 'legacy' asylum cases - Ryanair to lower fares after online travel agents delist its flights

- Supermarket chain Jumbo says shoplifting exceeds annual profits Overview

- Eurostar has been rebuked by the UK's advertising watchdog for "misleading" customers over how many cheap seats were available during a sale. - BP and Equinor reached a deal to scrap a contract to sell energy from a planned offshore wind power project to the state of New York, the latest such venture to be knocked off course by worsening industry economics.

- The UK statistics watchdog is investigating the government's claim to have "cleared" the so-called legacy backlog of asylum cases. - Ryanair has said it will reduce its fares and warned of empty seats on its aircraft after several leading online ticket agents "suddenly" stopped selling the low-cost carrier's flights.

- Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo has said shoplifting exceeded its annual profits last year, highlighting how the cost of living crisis has driven up crime and is hurting businesses. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

