Mega projects like bullet train, solar park fuelling Gujarat's progress: Officials

Gujarat's progress has been fuelled by mega projects like Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, Dholera Solar Park and the Hybrid Renewable Energy Park in Kutch, symbolising the state's ambitious vision for the future, officials said.

Its efforts to attract development projects and investments are set to get a boost further through the 10th Gujarat Vibrant Global Summit, to be held in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is a 508 km high-speed ambitious rail project worth Rs 2 lakh crore spread over Maharashtra, Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory and set for completion in August 2026, as per officials.

The bullet train will facilitate the journey between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in two hours and seven minutes, as against five hours taken currently, having 12 stations on the way, including Thane in Maharashtra and Surat in Gujarat.

''This is the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If people in other countries can travel by bullet train, then why can't India? Today, we can proudly say that our Gujarat has a Metro train, bullet train and some very fast moving trains, like Vande Bharat,'' state government spokesperson and cabinet minister Rushikesh Patel has said.

The train is expected to operate at a speed of 320 km/hr and carry 17,900 passengers daily in each direction.

The high speed train will have three classes - standard, business and grand, with operational plans featuring a 2-hour 58-minute high-speed journey and a rapid 2-hour 7-minute option.

Overcoming the challenges, 429.53 hectares of land has been acquired for the project till June 2023. The impact is not only on the travel sector, but also on industries like cement and steel that can anticipate a significant boost, said a state government release.

The Dholera Solar Park is another project propelling Gujarat into the future. Located 80 km from Ahmedabad, this colossal venture is India's largest solar project, having a capacity of 5,000 MW, as per the government.

Nestled within the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), the park is strategically divided into 11 blocks, spanning 11,000 hectares. Each block utilises cutting-edge poly-crystalline silicon solar photovoltaic module technology, showcasing a comprehensive approach to renewables.

''The state government is emphasizing on Special Investment Regions. Spread over an area of 920 square kilometres, Dholera SIR is India's largest greenfield industrial investment region and India's first greenfield industrial smart city to receive a platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council,'' Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said recently.

The Sabarmati high-speed rail station is also undergoing a transformation into a multimodal transport hub, according to officials.

Positioned strategically near the Sabarmati stations, Metro and BRTS stops, this project by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation aims to seamlessly connect high-speed rail with the Indian Railways, they said.

With a unique twin structure of seven and nine storeys, this hub signifies Gujarat's commitment to modern, sustainable infrastructure. It is a testament to Gujarat's vision for future-proof transportation solutions that promise efficient connectivity and a user-friendly experience for commuters, said a state government release.

Another mega project is the Gujarat Hybrid Renewable Energy Park, poised to transform India's energy landscape with a colossal investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, according to officials.

Located near the India-Pakistan border, spanning from Khavda to Vighakot villages in Kutch district, the project integrates solar panels and wind turbines to yield 30 Gigawatts of sustainable power.

''This park has wind energy as well as solar. Both will have a combined production capacity of nearly 30,000 Megawatt. This renewable energy park is coming up with an investment of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The youth of Kutch will be directly benefited from this project,'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recently.

