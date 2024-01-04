Left Menu

BEST launches special drive against ticketless travellers; collects Rs 58,457 fine in one day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 19:44 IST
BEST launches special drive against ticketless travellers; collects Rs 58,457 fine in one day
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has launched a special drive to curb ticketless travelling on its buses since the start of the New Year and caught nearly 950 passengers for unauthorized rides in a single day earlier this week.

In a release issued on Thursday, BEST said under the drive, it caught 945 ticketless passengers on January 2 and collected a fine of Rs 58,457 from them.

The civic transport body, that provides public bus services in Mumbai along with neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar cities, said the fine amount collected on January 2 was eight times more than the average per day penalty of Rs 7,000 it used to collect before the drive.

BEST said it has deputed 382 ticket checking inspectors under the special drive and deployed smaller teams of such personnel on crowded routes in the metropolis.

The civic undertaking has a fleet of around 3,000 buses that operate on different routes in Mumbai and ferry 32 lakh to 35 lakh passengers daily.

According to the release, if a passenger is caught travelling without a valid ticket, BEST collects ten times regular fare from him and on refusal to pay fine, it takes action as per section 460(H) of the Mumbai Municipal Act, 1988.

Under the section, such passengers can be sent to prison for up to one month or fined Rs 200 or both.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024