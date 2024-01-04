Left Menu

US to provide assistance to Japan on airplane recorders in fatal collision

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 23:35 IST
US to provide assistance to Japan on airplane recorders in fatal collision

U.S. aviation safety officials will provide assistance to Japan in the reading of airplane recorders after a deadly collision between a Japan Airlines widebody jet and a small Coast Guard plane this week.

National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters Japan had sought assistance with the Honeywell-manufactured recorders. "We will help on that," she said, adding it is unclear if the recorders will be brought to Washington for analysis or if NTSB personnel will travel to Japan to offer assistance.

