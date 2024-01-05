Left Menu

Indian Navy monitoring hijacked Liberian-flagged ship - ANI

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 11:02 IST
Indian Navy monitoring hijacked Liberian-flagged ship - ANI
Representative Image

An Indian Navy warship was moving towards a hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel in which 15 Indian crew were on board, the ANI news agency reported on Friday, citing military officials.

The ship MV Lila Norfolk was hijacked near Somalia's coast and the Indian Navy received information about it on Thursday evening, ANI said, adding that the navy had established communication with the ship crew.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

