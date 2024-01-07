Three killed in road accident in Karnataka

A speeding car rammed into a motorcycle, leaving three people dead near Turuvekere in the district, police said on Sunday.

The three hailing from Tiptur were returning from Adi Chunchanagiri Math when the accident occurred on Saturday night.

While Anil Kumar and Narasimha Murthy, both 21-year-old, died on the spot, Kavya (19) succumbed to injuries in a hospital, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)