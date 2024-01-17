Scindia, Adityanath flag off flight connecting Ayodhya to Kolkata

Left Menu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister flagged off an Air India Express flight connecting Ayodhya to Kolkata on Wednesday.Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has touched new heights of development.Uttar Pradesh is a state that ensures Indias progress.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-01-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 10:36 IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia Image Credit: Wikipidea
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister flagged off an Air India Express flight connecting Ayodhya to Kolkata on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has touched new heights of development.

''Uttar Pradesh is a state that ensures India's progress. We celebrated Diwali in November last year. Meanwhile, the people of my state (Madhya Pradesh) also celebrated Diwali on December 3 after the Assembly poll results were declared. Now, we will celebrate another Diwali on January 22,'' he said.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on January 22.

In his address via video-conferencing, Adityanath said, ''The Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held on January 22 and the entire country is excited about the event.'' ''People are eagerly planning to visit Ayodhya. Four or five years ago, nobody could have thought that an airport would be built in Ayodhya. However, this is a reality now,'' he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader pointed out that Uttar Pradesh got new airports in the last more than nine years.

''With four international airports, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as an important state with air connectivity. The prime minister inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki airport in Ayodhya on December 30. After flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a flight service connecting Ayodhya and Kolkata has also started from today,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

