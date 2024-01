After opening of underpass, vehicles can travel directly from Bhairon Marg to Ring Road: Atishi

Vehicles will soon be able to travel directly from Bhairon Marg to Ring Road with the government planning to open the Bhairon Road underpass soon, officials said on Thursday.

Public Works Department minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the underpass and directed officials to expedite the remaining work with instructions to open the underpass at the earliest, an official statement said.

"After the underpass is operational, daily commuters from Central and New Delhi to destinations like Ring Road, Trans Yamuna, East Delhi, and Noida will find their journey more convenient. This will eliminate the need for a U-turn of approximately 1.5 km near the ITO depot, which is currently being used by the public,'' Atishi said. Vehicles can now travel directly from Bhairon Marg to Ring Road by using the underpass, she said, adding that this will reduce the traffic load on the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Evening traffic at the location will also be lessened, the minister said. Underpass number 5 — one of the five underpasses that form part of the Pragati Maidan integrated transit corridor — has missed several deadlines.

It was supposed to be operational in December 2022. Since then, it has faced multiple delays due to several reasons, including the Delhi floods, that have hampered the work. According to officials, two lanes of the underpass will be operational soon.

