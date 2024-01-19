Left Menu

ED arrests SEL Textiles' Director Neeraj Saluja on money laundering charges

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested Neeraj Saluja, the Director of SEL Textiles Limited, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 about an alleged bank fraud case of Rs 1,530.99 crore.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:44 IST
ED arrests SEL Textiles' Director Neeraj Saluja on money laundering charges
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested Neeraj Saluja, the Director of SEL Textiles Limited, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in connection with an alleged bank fraud case of Rs 1,530.99 crore. Neeraj Saluja was produced before the Special Court, Mohali on Friday. The ED in a release said the Court has granted ED custody for five days.

The ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by CBI, New Delhi under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against SEL Textiles Limited, Late Ram Saran Saluja, Neeraj Saluja, Dhiraj Saluja and others for causing wrongful loss to a consortium of 10 banks, led by Central Bank of India, to the tune of Rs 1,530.99 crore by illegally diverting the loan amount for the purposes other than it was sanctioned. The ED investigation revealed that SEL Textiles Limited and its directors had fraudulently diverted the loan amount availed from consortium of banks, led by the Central Bank of India, by using various modus operandi viz. investments made into subsidiaries in violation of terms and conditions of loan availed; advance payments made to own firm in guise of procuring goods and services which never materialized; purchasing a residential flat in Mumbai for personal use; advance payments made for import of machinery which were never delivered in India and non-realization of export proceeds.

Earlier, during the investigation in this matter, a provisional attachment of assets valued at Rs 829 crore approximately including land and machinery as well as plant and building located at four locations in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan was undertaken which has been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority for PMLA. The ED also conducted searches on January 12 at 14 different locations related to Neeraj Saluja and other associated person/entity where cash amounting to Rs 60 lakhs along with incriminating evidence were seized.

ED said that further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024