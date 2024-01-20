Left Menu

Overwhelming passenger response for Malda Town-SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express: Official

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 17:25 IST
Overwhelming passenger response for Malda Town-SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express: Official
  • Country:
  • India

The newly introduced Malda Town-SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express is receiving an overwhelming passenger response with a large number of waitlisted tickets for all onward journeys till April 7, an Eastern Railway official said on Saturday.

The weekly express train, which runs on a pull-push mode with locomotives at both ends, has sleeper and general class coaches.

From January 21 to April 7, all seats between Dankuni, the nearest station from Kolkata, and SMVT Bengaluru are sold out with a large number of waitlisted tickets for every onward journey, the ER official said in a statement.

This is one of the two Amrit Bharat Express trains which were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024