Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Apart from this, vehicles will also be parked in the multilevel parking facility built here.Ayodhya Traffic Circle officer, Rajesh Tiwari said six parking spaces located at Rampath and Bhakti Path have been reserved for the vehicles of VVIP guests.Over 1,225 vehicles of VVIP guests will be parked here.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-01-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 09:23 IST
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

Seeking to ensure a smooth entry and exit for visitors arriving here for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government has made arrangements for parking at 51 designated locations in the city. With parking spaces for 22,825 vehicles, these spots will be under drone surveillance and are conveniently marked on Google Maps to facilitate guests, officials said here on Sunday. Special parking provisions have been made for VVIPs, VIPs, and other guests, ensuring a well-organised and equipped setup, they said.

Additional Director General (ADG), Traffic, BD Paulson said 51 places have been identified to park vehicles of guests coming for the ceremony.

These include five spots on Rampath, one on Bhakti Path Marg, four on Dharma Path Marg, five on Parikrama Marg, two on Bandha Marg, one on Tehri Bazaar Rampath to Mahobra Marg and seven places on Tehri Bazaar Rampath to Unwal Marg, he added.

Additionally, parking arrangements cover two spots on the Ayodhya to Gonda route, 10 on national highway 27, seven in Tirtha Kshetra Puram, three around Karsevak Puram tent city, and four at Ramkatha Mandapam tent city. These parking lots have been built on government, private and tourism department lands. Apart from this, vehicles will also be parked in the multilevel parking facility built here.

Ayodhya Traffic Circle officer, Rajesh Tiwari said six parking spaces located at Rampath and Bhakti Path have been reserved for the vehicles of VVIP guests.

Over 1,225 vehicles of VVIP guests will be parked here. Apart from this, nine parking spaces on Dharma Path Marg and Parikrama Marg have been reserved for VIPs. More than 10,000 VIP vehicles will be parked there.

Along national highway 27, eight parking spaces have been reserved for the police force, capable of accommodating over 2,000 police vehicles. Stringent security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of these parking facilities.

