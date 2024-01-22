Two people believed dead after jet crash in Afghanistan - TASS
22-01-2024
Two passengers are believed to have been killed after their charter jet crashed in Afghanistan on Sunday, the TASS news agency cited Russian emergency officials as saying on Monday.
Four other people survived the crash in a mountainous area in northern Afghanistan.
