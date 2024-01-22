Road crash in Rajasthan leaves five dead
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Five friends were killed when their SUV overturned after hitting a road divider on the Gogunda-Pindwada highway in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.
The accident occurred on Sunday night under Bekaria police station.
SHO, Prabhu Singh, said while three men died on the spot, two others died on way to a hospital.
The deceased were identified as Bhima, Nathu Garasia, Poonaram Garasia, Manohar Garasia and Mukesh. All of them were in the 22-25 age group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Bhima
- Udaipur
- Manohar Garasia
- Garasia
- Mukesh
- Poonaram
- Bekaria
- Gogunda
- Nathu Garasia
- Prabhu Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries committed to make new investments in TN: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance committed to making new investments in renewable energy, green hydrogen space in Tamil Nadu: Mukesh Ambani
SP leader Mukesh Siddharth arrested from Delhi over his call to 'burn' UP minister
Modi most successful Indian PM, greatest global leader, says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance was, is and will always remain a Gujarati company, says chairman Mukesh Ambani.