Road crash in Rajasthan leaves five dead

Five friends were killed when their SUV overturned after hitting a road divider on the Gogunda-Pindwada highway in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night under Bekaria police station.

SHO, Prabhu Singh, said while three men died on the spot, two others died on way to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Bhima, Nathu Garasia, Poonaram Garasia, Manohar Garasia and Mukesh. All of them were in the 22-25 age group.

