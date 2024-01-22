Left Menu

Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman - An untold epic unveiled on Ram Temple Inauguration Day

On the auspicious day of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, Suresh Arts proudly unveils the intriguing poster of their upcoming magnum opus, "Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman." This cinematic endeavour, spanning Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English languages, promises to unravel untold facets of the revered Ramayana, offering a unique perspective on the epic tale.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 14:39 IST
Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman - An untold epic unveiled on Ram Temple Inauguration Day
Suresh Arts release captivating poster on Ayodhya's historic occasion. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VMPL New Delhi [India], January 22: On the auspicious day of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, Suresh Arts proudly unveils the intriguing poster of their upcoming magnum opus, "Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman." This cinematic endeavour, spanning Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English languages, promises to unravel untold facets of the revered Ramayana, offering a unique perspective on the epic tale.

The captivating poster, released precisely at the time of the Ram Temple inauguration, is set to create a significant buzz, resonating with the joyous celebrations in Ayodhya. The tagline, 'An untold epic of Ramayana,' hints at the film's commitment to shedding light on aspects of the Ramayana that may have eluded documentation elsewhere. Symbolism abounds in the poster, featuring elements like mountains, fire, water, and the divine duo of Ram and Hanuman. The anticipation surrounding 'Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman' is palpable, capturing the essence of this joyous moment in Ayodhya. The film, to be helmed by Avadhoot, promises action-packed sequences that will bring this timeless narrative to life.

Noted producer K. A. Suresh, under his banner of Suresh Arts, known for its acclaimed productions in Kannada, spearheads the ambitious project. The cast will include esteemed actors and artists from across languages, ensuring a diverse and illustrious ensemble. Currently in the storyboarding and VFX stages, "Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman" is poised to unravel more details about its production and storyline in the coming days. The film stands as a testament to Pan India Cinema's commitment to presenting diverse narratives that resonate across language barriers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024