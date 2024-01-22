Canon named leader in Quocirca’s Sustainability Leaders’ Report

Today, Canon Europe (www.Canon-CNA.com) announces that it has been named a leader in Quocirca’s Sustainability Leaders’ Report 2023 (https://apo-opa.co/3U2vCYy) – an important market analysis which closely examines the actions that print vendors are taking to lower their carbon emissions. Within the report, Canon is noted for its market leading sustainability strategy and vision, which is helping it to significantly reduce environmental impacts across its entire business.

Quocirca highlights the steps that Canon has put in place to advance its sustainability efforts – these include ambitious net zero targets and a wealth of initiatives to drive efficiencies across its operations and supply chains. The report also outlines how Canon is carefully considering sustainability across its product lifecycles – with more compact, lightweight, and energy-efficient product designs and recycling programmes being developed to help Canon’s customers achieve their own sustainability goals.

Initiatives which contributed to Canon being recognised as a market leader in Quocirca’s report include:

Refurbished and Remanufactured Products: The imageRUNNER ADVANCE ES office printer range, which is made with at least 90% renewed materials, is cited as an example of how Canon is leading the market in this area. Quocirca also refers to Canon’s five global recycling plants, which includes a dedicated facility for refurbishment and remanufacturing in Germany. The report outlines that since 2008, Canon has used these sites to take 44,343 tonnes of plastics from used products for recycling - as well as reusing 35,216 tonnes of products and parts directly.

Recycling: Canon launched its first recycling programmes more than 30 years ago and has since continued to evolve, including with its take-back initiatives for responsible disposal and recycling of used devices and consumables, which were called out as strengths in Quocirca’s report. This includes the fact that Canon has recycled approximately 454,000 tonnes of ink cartridges in 24 countries and regions. The business was also recognised for its efforts to reduce its waste – such as its zero to landfill policy and the fact that 97% of its waste is currently recycled. Canon is also working to reduce its packaging waste, with the goal of eliminating single-use plastic and polystyrene from its packaging.

Supply Chain: Canon is involved in various initiatives to maintain and advance its supply chain and procurement standards, including its collaboration with suppliers to set and meet science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Digital Transformation: Canon has an extensive range of digital transformation services including Managed Print Services, workspace collaboration and cloud digital workflow solutions - which help businesses to optimize their workflows and have more control over processes such as office printing and device usage. Canon also offers sustainability assessments to help its customers drive and identify efficiencies throughout business workflows.

“We are delighted to be recognised as a leader in Quocirca’s Sustainability Leaders’ report.” comments Hiro Imamura, Executive Vice President, Digital Printing & Solutions at Canon Europe. “This important accolade recognises the vital importance of sustainability to Canon and the steps that we are taking to reduce impacts across every single part of our business. We will continue to accelerate actions which will help us meet our net zero emissions target - and as a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, we are committed to working towards supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals by their 2030 deadline.”

(With Inputs from APO)