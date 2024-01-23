KAAPI Solutions Unveils Stone Espresso: A Revolutionary Coffee Experience

ATK New Delhi [India], January 23: KAAPI Solutions, one of the leading names in the world of coffee innovation launches their latest masterpiece - Stone Espresso. Stone Espresso is a coffee machine designed under the prestigious brand of ROCKET ESPRESSO, the most reputed manufacturers in Italy, Stone Espresso is a coffee machine dedicated to elevating the taste of your favourite coffee origins allowing you to enjoy the best espresso possible while remaining at home.

Stone Espresso sets a new benchmark for home espresso machines, helping you to showcase your individuality and an ideal machine for matching its design to your decor and making it an atmospheric part of any style you choose for a place in your home. Although the shoulder is adjustable as well as segments, Stone Espresso offers Slab in various adaptable colours and different body shapes along with interchangeable side pods.

Key Features of Stone Espresso: 1. Fast Ignition: In just 10 minutes, ready to use, Stone Espresso saves you time to get your favourite espresso quickly.

2. International Standard Warranty: Rest easy knowing that the items are protected by Stone Espresso's warranty - according to international standards. 3. Service Across 17 Cities: KAAPI Solutions offers superb service. Following the servicing by Stone Espresso, it is available in more than 17 cities so that customers can receive service all the time.

Vikram Khurana, CEO of KAAPI Solutions, said "Now, customers can get to taste the Stone Espresso at our company dedicated experience facilities located in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Our expert baristas will show you around the features and help in personalizing your Stone Espresso for the most personalized way of enjoying your coffee. With Stone Espresso, you can revel in the flavours of Italian-style espresso and cappuccino right at home. The device is made to highlight each subtleties of your preferred coffee regions, giving you a delectable and genuine feel". "Stone Espresso is not just a coffee machine, but a declaration of style and dedication to the perfect cup of coffee. "At KAAPI Solutions, we believe in presenting our customers with the opportunity to get exactly how they want their coffee journey; Stone Espresso encapsulates this belief flawlessly," Vikram added.

Stone Espresso is now available in selected stores and online. For details about Stone Espresso and KAAPI Solutions, go to [www.kaapisolutions.com]. About KAAPI Solutions: A pioneer in the coffee Industry, Kaapi Solutions India OPC Pvt. Ltd is one of the leading suppliers of world class imported coffee machines in India.

We at Kaapi Solutions have been effectively bridging the gap of efficient and aesthetic coffee equipment in India and perfecting the skills of embracing the barista journey. Kaapi Solutions is one stop solution of world class imported coffee machines in India associating with premium brands from across the Globe. We have been praised by our associates for installing an innumerable number of machines across the globe alone. Our services are not only limited to providing the finest imported coffee machines but the offerings range from state-of-the-art espresso equipment to barista training by award-winning baristas. Kaapi Solutions is undeniably the ingenious brand.

From specialized micro coffee roasters for specialty coffee shops, hotels, coffee labs and coffee farms to fully automatic bean to cup machines, from espresso machines to ice blenders, from manual to fully automatic, the range of products (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)