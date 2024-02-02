Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-02-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 10:17 IST
Jammu-Srinagar national highway remains closes, 400 vehicles stranded
  • Country:
  • India

The arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second day on Friday due to landslip at various places, officials said.

Authorities were trying to clear the landslip debris and restore the traffic on the road connecting Kashmir to rest of the country.

More than 400 vehicles are stranded at various places along the highway, the officials said.

The 270-km road was closed for traffic on Thursday following landslip at several places, including Sherbibi, Magerkote, Mehad Cafeteria and Dalwas, along the highway, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

