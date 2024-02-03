Left Menu

Firing inside police station: Sena leader critical, on ventilator, says Thane hospital

The condition of Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena leader from Maharashtras Kalyan who was shot by a BJP MLA, is critical, said the Thane hospital treating him. He was operated on in the night itself and was in the intensive care unit, it said, adding that his condition was stable.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-02-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 14:16 IST
The condition of Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena leader from Maharashtra's Kalyan who was shot by a BJP MLA, is critical, said the Thane hospital treating him. Kalyan MLA Ganpat Gaikwad of BJP opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the local Shiv Sena chief, inside a police station at Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Friday night over a land dispute, the police have said. In its medical bulletin on Saturday, the hospital said, "Patient Mr. Mahesh Gaikwad came to Jupiter Hospital with multiple gunshot injuries on the night of 2nd Feb 2024. He was operated at night immediately as an emergency life-saving surgery. "Post-surgery he is in the intensive care unit and on a ventilator. His condition is currently critical and an expert team of specialist doctors, including an intensivist, general surgeon, and thoracic and orthopaedic surgeon, are monitoring the vitals closely." As regards another injured, identified as Rahul Patil, the bulletin said that he was also brought with a gunshot injury. He was operated on in the night itself and was in the intensive care unit, it said, adding that his condition was stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

