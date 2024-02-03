Left Menu

Paris police say they detained a man who stabbed 3 people at the Gare de Lyon train station

PTI | Paris | Updated: 03-02-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 15:08 IST
Paris police say they detained a man who stabbed 3 people at the Gare de Lyon train station
A man injured three people Saturday in a stabbing attack at the major Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, another nerve-rattling security incident in the Olympic host city before the Summer Games open in six months.

Paris police said officers quickly detained the attacker who used a sharp weapon in the assault at around 8 am. One of the people injured was in a serious condition; the other two were more lightly hurt.

Police had no other immediate details.

Security in Paris is being ramped up as it prepares to welcome 10,500 Olympians and millions of visitors for the first Olympic Games in a century in the French capital.

The Games are to open with a massive open-air ceremony along the River Seine on July 26, a major security challenge in the city that has been repeatedly hit by terror attacks, most notably in 2015.

Most recently, a man targeted passersby near the Eiffel Tower in December, killing a German tourist with a knife and injuring two others.

The Gare de Lyon is one of the busiest train stations in Paris. It is a hub both for high-speed trains that link the capital to other cities and for commuter trains that serve the suburbs and towns in the Paris region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

