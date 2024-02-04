Left Menu

Four of a family killed after truck hits their car in J-K’s Udhampur

A couple and their two daughters were killed and another one was injured early Sunday after their car was hit by a truck in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Meanwhile, an unidentified truck driver was killed when his vehicle loaded with bovine animals fell down from a bridge near Manwal in Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu around 5 am, the officials said.

PTI | Udhampur/Jammu | Updated: 04-02-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 12:34 IST
Four of a family killed after truck hits their car in J-K’s Udhampur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple and their two daughters were killed and another one was injured early Sunday after their car was hit by a truck in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The family from Jammu was on its way to Kashmir. The accident took place at Salore near Tikri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway shortly after midnight, the officials said. They said a rashly-driven truck hit the private car which then collided with another truck, resulting in on-the-spot death of Nitin Dogra (37), his wife Rittu (32) and daughters Khushi (17) and Vani (11). Another daughter, Brinda (15), suffered critical injuries. Police have registered a case and a hunt has been launched to arrest the erring driver who fled the scene after the accident, the officials said. Meanwhile, an unidentified truck driver was killed when his vehicle loaded with bovine animals fell down from a bridge near Manwal in Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu around 5 am, the officials said. Over a dozen bovine animals also died in the accident, they said, adding the truck was plying from Jandrah towards Manwal and fell down from the bridge near Saunoo village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024