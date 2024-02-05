Solomon Islands sees official launch of Right to Information initiative

In a landmark event, Solomon Islands has seen the official launch of the Right to Information (RTI) initiative. The project is a collaborative effort between the University of The South Pacific (USP) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) under the Strengthening Anti-Corruption, Transparency and Accountability in Pacific Island Countries – supported by the Government of the United Kingdom.

Access to information is a fundamental human right and a key driver for countries in the achievement of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and in particular SDG Goal 16 that promotes just, peaceful and inclusive societies. Access to information, and both good governance are gaining momentum in the Pacific Island Countries (PICs) through the collaborative efforts of USP and UNDP.

During the launch, Professor Bibhya Sharma of USP explained “the RTI project focuses on innovative digital solutions, including a mobile application, a website, and an RTI digital literacy e-course and arriving to Solomon Islands in its third phase after having been piloted in Fiji, Vanuatu, Tonga and Samoa.”

The launch aimed to present the results and outcomes of Phases I and II, showcasing the RTI tools developed and highlighting their potential impact on transparency, accountability, and open data.

His Excellency the British High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, Thomas Coward, reminded attendees that “robust RTI frameworks offer numerous benefits, including enhanced democratic governance, improved public sector efficiency, and reduced corruption. The United Kingdom is proud to support Solomon Islands embrace of RTI and we expect for it to empower citizens, attract investment, and encourage innovation.”

UNDP Programme Manager, Nanise Saune-Qaloewai highlighted how “the launch of the RTI project marks a crucial step towards a more transparent and accountable governance system in the Solomon Islands. The innovative RTI tools hold the potential to transform the information retrieval and dissemination process, fostering the culture of openness, transparency, and participation that UNDP is promoting in Solomon Islands, the Pacific and the World.”

The RTI project aligns with the anti-corruption efforts of UNDP programming in Solomon Islands with financial support from the Government of the United Kingdom through the Pacific Anti-Corruption Project, and from the Governments of Japan and Solomon Islands through the Transparency and Accountability Project.