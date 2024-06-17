BJP Accuses Congress of Dynastic Politics Amid Wayanad Seat Shuffle

The BJP on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of engaging in 'dynastic politics' following Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and pave the way for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Wayanad in Kerala.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala criticized the decision, claiming it illustrates that the Congress functions more like a family business than a political party. He highlighted the roles of Sonia Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli, and Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad as reflective of dynasticism.

Poonawalla further described Rahul's departure from Wayanad as a 'betrayal' of the voters there, suggesting that it underlines the Gandhi family's determination to safeguard their political legacy through Rahul. The decision also sparked a reaction from BJP leader Ajay Alok, who took a swipe at Rahul, alleging that Priyanka's election battle in Wayanad will not be straightforward amid stiff competition from other parties.

