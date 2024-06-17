Seattle Reign Purchased, Astros' Blanco Shines, Murray's Potential Farewell

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Seattle Sounders and Carlyle Global Investment purchase Seattle Reign

A group including Major League Soccer club Seattle Sounders and private equity firm Carlyle Global Investment has purchased top-flight women's side Seattle Reign for $58 million, former owners OL Groupe said on Monday. The sale brings the top men's and women's soccer clubs in Seattle under the same umbrella for the first time since 2019, when Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer, a minority owner in Reign, sold his stakes.

MLB roundup: Astros' Ronel Blanco flirts with no-hitter in win vs. Tigers

Ronel Blanco tossed seven no-hit innings and Jose Altuve clubbed a three-run home run as the Houston Astros claimed the rubber match of their three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 victory on Sunday. Blanco (7-2) continued his breakout campaign and flirted with a second no-hitter this season. He allowed two walks and recorded seven strikeouts when he no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1 and was equally dominant against the Tigers.

Braves place RHP Hurston Waldrep (elbow) on injured list

The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Hurston Waldrep on the 15-day injured list Monday with elbow inflammation. Waldrep, 22, reported soreness following his second major league appearance on Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Olympics-Australia's Wu dives in for fifth Games at Paris

Melissa Wu will hope to keep Australia in the diving medals at a seventh successive Olympics after claiming a spot on her fifth Games team for Paris. At 16, Wu became the country's youngest diver to win an Olympic medal with silver in the synchronised 10m platform event at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Swimming-Walsh, Fink add their names to US team for Paris Games

Gretchen Walsh backed up her world record performance in the semi-finals of the 100m butterfly by winning Sunday's final while Nic Fink held on to win the 100m breaststroke as both swimmers secured spots on the U.S. team for the Paris Olympics.

Walsh brought the house down at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday when she broke the record and almost did it again a day later, touching the wall in 55.31 seconds, just shy of her freshly-minted record of 55.18.

Golf-McIlroy in Travelers field after U.S. Open heartbreak

Rory McIlroy, fresh off a devastating U.S. Open loss, was listed in the initial field released on Monday for this week's PGA Tour event in Cromwell, Connecticut. The Northern Irishman was in position to end a decade-long hunt for his fifth major on Sunday but threw it away with three bogeys in his final four holes, including two where he missed putts inside of four feet, and lost to Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke.

Olympics-Mbappe rules out playing at Paris Games after Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe confirmed on Sunday he will not play for France's Olympic team at the Paris Games as his new club Real Madrid are against the idea. The 25-year-old said in March that he was keen on playing at his home Games but since the Olympic soccer tournament is not on FIFA's calendar clubs are not obliged to release their players.

Tennis-Bowing out at Wimbledon or Olympics would be fitting, Murray says

Britain's Andy Murray has said it would be a fitting end to his career if he bowed out at Wimbledon or the Paris Olympics. The 37-year-old Scot, a three-time Grand Slam champion and double Olympic gold medallist, said in February that he was unlikely to continue playing after the summer.

Soccer-Ukraine shows shell-blasted Kharkiv stadium seats to remind Euro 2024 of war

Former Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko presented the shell-blasted seats of a Kharkiv stadium built for Euro 2012 in Munich on Monday, as cheering Ukraine fans vowed to keep fighting the Russian invasion. Ukraine's football association said the Sonyachny stadium in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, had been destroyed by Russian shells in 2022. In a central Munich square, Ukrainian refugees and supporters who had driven 25 hours from Ukraine looked at the blue and yellow seats, hours before their team were due to play their first Euro 2024 game against Romania in the city.

Dodgers' Mookie Betts hit by pitch, fractures left hand

Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Mookie Betts fractured his left hand when he was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of a 3-0 victory Sunday over the visiting Kansas City Royals, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game. The team also said Betts won't need surgery and there is no timetable for his return.

