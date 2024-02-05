Left Menu

Anurag Thakur flags off special 'Aastha' train from Himachal's Amb to Ayodhya

Union minister Anuraj Thakur Monday flagged off an Aastha special train carrying pilgrims from Himachal Pradeshs Amb to Ayodhya.The train carrying 1,074 devotees left for Ayodhya at 6 am in the special Aastha Express train to Ayodhya.A large number of Ram devotees are visiting Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony at Ram temple on January 22. The devotees who left for Ayodhya on Monday were from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

PTI | Una | Updated: 05-02-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 11:55 IST
Anurag Thakur flags off special 'Aastha' train from Himachal's Amb to Ayodhya
Union minister Anuraj Thakur Monday flagged off an 'Aastha' special train carrying pilgrims from Himachal Pradesh's Amb to Ayodhya.

The train carrying 1,074 devotees left for Ayodhya at 6 am in the special Aastha Express train to Ayodhya.

A large number of Ram devotees are visiting Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony at Ram temple on January 22. Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that after 500 years of prayers and waiting, devotees from all over the world are rushing to see the grand temple built in Ayodhya.

''There is immense enthusiasm among the people for Lord Ram's darshan and everyone is eager to go to Ayodhya Dham and see Ram Lalla. Our generation is fortunate, which has not only seen the Ram Mandir movement but also the divine grand Ram temple built in Ayodhya," the Information and Broadcasting Minister said. The passengers were charged Rs 1,500 as the train fare. The train will reach Ayodhya railway station after a 19-hour journey.

The train will begin its return journey from Ayodhya at 12.40 pm on February 6 and will arrive at Amb railway station at 7.40 pm on February 7.

Separate trains are also scheduled to carry pilgrims to Ayodhya from Kangra, Shimla and Mandi parliamentary constituencies, BJP's district general secretary Raj Kumar Pathania said. The devotees who left for Ayodhya on Monday were from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

