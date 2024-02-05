Apprehensions that non-BJP states are deprived of their dues a "politically vitiated narrative": Sitharaman responds to Adhir

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rubbished Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's allegations that the non-BJP states are being deprived of their legitimate tax and GST dues. Sitharaman, speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday, termed the allegations to be a "politically vitiated narrative" that is being propagated by some vested interest groups.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the opposition in the Lower House, said there is a general perception across the nation that the non-BJP states are being deprived of their legitimate dues. The latest example, he alleged, is Congress-ruled Karnataka. "Adhir ji, please understand I don't have the right to change as per my whims and fancies, that I like a state or another state, it is against my party politics. No way, I have no role I would have to it follow rules 100 per cent, and that's what I have done," Sitharaman responded, as she explained the procedure of how devolution of taxes to the states is decided upon by the Finance Commission.

"Finance commission gives recommendations which I have to implement, it is done without any fear or favour or anything like that. So this apprehension that some states have been discriminated against is a politically vitiated narrative, which I am sorry to say, vested interests are happy to go about saying it. There is not just a possibility that any finance minister can intervene and say 'I don't like this state, stop payment'," she added. Devolution to the states happens in direct tax matters, as per the recommendations given by the finance commission.

Meanwhile Karnataka CM Siddaramiah will lead a protest against the Union Government in Delhi on February 7. The protest is against what the state terms is step-motherly treatment to it by the centre. "It's not the political protest, it's a protest for the step motherhood of the central government even when drought hit state. That's why we have organised this protest on Ferbuary 7 at Jantar Mantar. We have adopted federal system including union territories after we came to power. That's why we follow it." Siddaramiah said

"They are misleading and telling lies to the people of the country and the state. This year's budget size increased though we have been given less than 50%. Our devolution and grants have been cut down. They are increasing cess and surcharge they're increasing every year and they don't give share to people. They keep everything. That's why we will fight it strongly before the Finance Commission" the Karnataka CM added. (ANI)

