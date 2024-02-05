Left Menu

Soon devotees would be able to book services in major Karnataka temples through govt app

Devotees visiting major temples in Karnataka would soon be able to book pujas and other services with the State governments new app Namma Muzrai The pilot version of the app which was launched on Friday offers services at the over 100-year-old Banashankari temple here which can be booked online, according to officials.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:21 IST
Soon devotees would be able to book services in major Karnataka temples through govt app
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees visiting major temples in Karnataka would soon be able to book pujas and other services with the State government's new app ''Namma Muzrai'' The pilot version of the app which was launched on Friday offers services at the over 100-year-old Banashankari temple here which can be booked online, according to officials. ''So, in case you need to book any service in this temple, you need not wait in queues and, instead, you can book required services offered by the specific temple'', an official said. Some major temples which would be included in the app are: Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru, Mookambika temple in Udupi and Kotilingeshwara temple in Kolar.

Muzrai and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told PTI: ''As of now, we have it in Banashankari temple in Bengaluru. But soon, we will extend the services through the app to all other major temples of the state which are thronged by devotees in large numbers in the next phase. There are about 34,563 temples under the department across Karnataka, so we are planning to extend the services to all these temples in a phased manner in the days to come.'' The department would also be enabling in the app the government's direct-benefit-transfer of tasdik (honorarium) to temples.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024