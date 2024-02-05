Soon devotees would be able to book services in major Karnataka temples through govt app

Devotees visiting major temples in Karnataka would soon be able to book pujas and other services with the State government's new app ''Namma Muzrai'' The pilot version of the app which was launched on Friday offers services at the over 100-year-old Banashankari temple here which can be booked online, according to officials. ''So, in case you need to book any service in this temple, you need not wait in queues and, instead, you can book required services offered by the specific temple'', an official said. Some major temples which would be included in the app are: Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru, Mookambika temple in Udupi and Kotilingeshwara temple in Kolar.

Muzrai and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told PTI: ''As of now, we have it in Banashankari temple in Bengaluru. But soon, we will extend the services through the app to all other major temples of the state which are thronged by devotees in large numbers in the next phase. There are about 34,563 temples under the department across Karnataka, so we are planning to extend the services to all these temples in a phased manner in the days to come.'' The department would also be enabling in the app the government's direct-benefit-transfer of tasdik (honorarium) to temples.

