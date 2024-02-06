Left Menu

Sulwhasoo, a renowned luxury Korean skincare brand with an esteemed legacy of fifty years hosted its first-ever event in India. A realm where centuries-old beauty secrets blended seamlessly with modern innovation at their event in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 13:15 IST
Sulwhasoo curates an afternoon of beauty, art, and wellness
The curated experience transported the attendees to the heart of Korean wellness, revealing the time-tested ritual. The guests witnessed the fusion of tradition and cutting-edge science, creating a tapestry of beauty that transcended time. Mini Sood Banerjee, Amore Pacific's Assistant Director & Head of Marketing and Training, welcomed the beauty enthusiasts to experience the brand's legacy and took them through the marvels of Korean skincare and ginseng. Esteemed author and wellness instructor Trivedi, took everyone through a therapeutic sound healing & face yoga session with Sulwhasoo's First Care Activating Serum VI and Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream Ex, followed by a curated spread of delicacies inspired by Korea. The beauty savants were then given a one on one beauty consultation by the brand expert. Wrapping up the event, the brand hosted the Bojagi wrapping session- Korean traditional art of gift wrapping, wherein the guests wrapped their own PR gifts in true and authentic Korean style. The Korean skincare brand showcased all its products along with the brand's bestsellers -First Care Activating Serum VI, Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream, Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum, Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Eye Cream, Gentle Cleansing Foam, Overnight Vitalizing Mask, Clarifying Mask, Gentle Cleansing Oil, White Ginseng Radiance Refining Mask. Sulwhasoo also unveiled the products that are launching soon in India -Essential Comfort Firming Emulsion Essential Comfort Firming Water Essential Comfort Firming Cream.

Commenting on the event and brand's journey in India, Paul Lee, Amore Pacific Managing Director & Country Head, said 'As we reflect on our journey in India, our hearts are filled with gratitude for the warm embrace Sulwhasoo has received from all the beauty enthusiasts. Today as we host our first ever event, it marks not just a milestone but also a celebration of Sulwhasoo's evolving relationship with the discerning consumers. Together we have woven a tapestry of beauty, blending rich traditions of Korean beauty with the diverse culture of India. Here's to many more years of timeless beauty powered by art and culture" A pioneer in skincare innovations that go beyond the skin's surface, Sulwhasoo uncovered every skin's potential in Mumbai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

