Kareena Kapoor Khan Appointed as Brand Ambassador of KPG Spices

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], February 6: The Founder of Marvel Tea Group Parveen Jain, with major interests in FMCG, real estate and other fields, is making strides with its national spice segment "KPG Spices". KPG Spices will be preferred by crores across India for its wide range of grounded spices and blended spices has named Bollywood queen "Kareena Kapoor Khan" who believes in quality, understated style and opulence originating from her royal roots as its brand ambassador.

Announcing the association with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gourav Jain, Managing Director, Marvel King Ltd. said, "We are pleased to onboard Kareena Kapoor Khan as the brand ambassador of KPG Spices. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a greatly praised actor, fearless, believes in quality and now a mother of two, she has set high standards for mothers in all avenues of child upbringing along with an excellent example of work life balance. Her association with KPG Spices is not just as a celebrity but also as a storyteller of spices, adding a touch of Bollywood magic to every Indian household kitchen. We look forward to her refreshing ideas and are confident of a successful partnership that would take KPG Spices to new heights and reach millions, nationally promoting our motto- KPG masale, desh ke masale." On being announced as the Brand Ambassador of KPG Spices Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "I'm looking forward to this synergistic association. The range of products are the epitome of purity and authenticity which is quite evident with their focus on hygiene, health, and of course amazing taste which never falls short in turning everyday meals into extraordinary culinary experiences through the production of fresh and chemical-free spices sourced from every corner of India like Haldi from Selam, Lal Mirch from Guntur etc. commending on KPG masale, desh ke masale. The Kapoor and Khan Clan is known for being food lovers. Every occasion, be it about career milestones, family dinners, or festivals, starts with lots of homemade delicious delicacies. Together we will embark on a beautiful and tasteful journey which will bring flavor and inspiration to food enthusiasts worldwide."

KPG stands as a pioneering force in the realm of spice manufacturing. With an unwavering commitment to quality and purity, KPG Spices will become synonymous with elevating the essence of every dish it touches. The brand stands exceptional with its hand curated team with in-depth experience and industrial knowledge to select superior raw materials, perform industry leading quality checks and world class packaging setups. The production facility is equipped with state-of-art-infrastructure to manufacture and process premium quality products. The Marvel King Chairman Parveen Jain, with a wealth of 30 years' experience in FMCG industry and innovative vision, he believes in creating delight and putting smiles on the faces of its customers and associates. Through its integrated sales and distribution tracking methods, the entire chain is building a brand that is focused on uncompromising quality and industry-leading retail space that aims on expanding globally in the future.

Under the leadership of Marvel King and with a remarkable growth trajectory, strategic planning and dynamic marketing and sales skill of Pushpendra Sethi, CEO, it sets the stage for ongoing triumph as KPG Spices looks forward to an exciting future. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)