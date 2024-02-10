Niner Pharmaceuticals Unveils MedTech 9ER Application for Global Healthcare Transformation

Left Menu

Leading pharmaceutical company Niner Pharmaceuticals, founded by entrepreneur Jami Balaji Rao, is poised to transform the healthcare landscape with innovative solutions and medicines. Aiming to bridge the gap between traditional methods and modern demands, Niner is developing the revolutionary "9ER Virtual Healthcare App."

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 10-02-2024 12:09 IST
Jami Balaji Rao, Founder of Niner Pharmaceuticals. Image Credit: ANI
Leading pharmaceutical company Niner Pharmaceuticals, founded by entrepreneur Jami Balaji Rao, is poised to transform the healthcare landscape with innovative solutions and medicines. Aiming to bridge the gap between traditional methods and modern demands, Niner is developing the revolutionary "9ER Virtual Healthcare App."

9ER is a virtual healthcare platform that helps patients connect with doctors and departments anywhere worldwide. The app provides various services, including consultations, appointment bookings, and medication delivery. It is created to address the growing need for accessible and affordable healthcare. "The traditional healthcare system is often out of reach for many people, especially those in rural areas or developing countries," says Jami. "9ER makes it possible for everyone to get the care they need, regardless of their location or financial situation."

9ER is currently available in India and the UAE and is visioning to expand worldwide soon. The app is free to download and use, with no hidden fees. Niner Pharmaceuticals is a leading pharmaceutical company committed to innovation. The company has a proven track record of developing high-quality, affordable medications. With 9ER, Niner Pharmaceuticals is once again demonstrating its commitment to improving patients' lives worldwide.

Key features of the 9ER Virtual Healthcare App: * Virtual consultations: Patients can connect with healthcare professionals via video chat or phone call anytime.

* Hassle-Free Appointment Bookings: The application allows patients to book appointments with doctors anytime. * Medication delivery: Patients can have their medications delivered directly to their doorstep.

* No Language Barrier: The app is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and Arabic. 9ER is a game-changer for the healthcare industry. It can improve healthcare access for millions of people worldwide.

