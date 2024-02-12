DEVCON 2024 Conclave: A gathering of Industry Experts and Global Insights

PNN New Delhi [India], February 12: DDF Consultants hosted the Development Conclave DEVCON 2024 with the overarching theme "India Rising - A Vision for Amritkaal," the event served as a transformative platform, fostering insightful discussions and collaborations among industry leaders and experts.

The Conclave was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, K.P. Mahadevaswamy (CMD, NBCC). During the event he shared insights and reflections, focusing on the successful completion of various projects with DDF. He particularly spotlighted the construction achievement of IIM Sambalpur, designed by DDF and completed within a brief span of two years, even amidst the challenges of the post-COVID era. The 200-acre campus garnered recognition, including praise from the Hon'ble Prime Minister. "He stressed the utilization of India's talent pool for the betterment of the nation. While addressing the event, he said, 'India has a vast pool of talent, and it is important to harness it effectively. Initiatives like "Make in India" and "Viksit Bharat" play an important role in driving national progress.''

The management of DDF shared "This is one platform that brings together people from industry, profession and academics together. The ideas shared during the conclave would formulate the strategies towards the development of the nation. It will help to move towards the Hon Prime Minister's vision of Amritkaal." Ar. Gajanand Ram, President Council of Architecture India, said as part of the National Education Policy, major changes are going to take place in the field of architecture studies for the betterment of architecture students and professionals. The field of architecture in India will become a world-class field. In the coming era, no professional educational institution will exist only for studying a particular course.

DEVCON 2024 emerged as a pivotal platform for comprehensive discussions on India's future trajectory as a global leader. The conclave convened a distinguished lineup of key speakers, including Naimuddin M. (ADG technical CPWD), Dr. R Chandra Shekhar (Chairman IGBC Healthcare Rating), Dr Sachidananda Mohanty (Director of Medical Education & Training Odisha), and other eminent dignitaries from different fields. The event facilitated an exchange of ideas and perspectives on critical issues impacting the nation's growth and development on the global stage. Noteworthy discussions included strategic planning for India's global positioning, collaborative initiatives for sustainable development, and innovative approaches to drive growth across sectors. The conclave attracted a diverse array of participants, fostering networking opportunities and collaborations among prominent figures from various sectors.

DDF Consultants is a visionary consultancy firm in the field of Architecture, Planning, Healthcare, Engineering & Project Management and Disaster Management. DDF remains committed to contributing to India's progress and development. DEVCON 2024 reflects DDF's dedication to providing a platform that leads India towards a brighter future. They celebrate the success of this transformative event, we look forward to continued collaborations and partnerships for the sustained growth of our nation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

