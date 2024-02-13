Left Menu

Mumbai: ED conducts raids on builder Lalit Tekchandani in fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 22 locations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai on February 7 in connection with a fraud case involving builder Lalit Tekchandani, an official said on Tuesday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 22 locations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai on February 7 in connection with a fraud case involving builder Lalit Tekchandani, an official said on Tuesday. The searches were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, they added.

The search operation resulted in the seizure of various incriminating documents, digital devices, cash, bank deposits and fixed deposits amounting to more than 30 crore rupees. The seized items are currently under freeze, as per the ED official. "Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 07/02/2024 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at 22 locations located in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai belonging to Lalit Tekchandani, a builder, in a case of defrauding prospective purchasers of flats. Have searched. As a result of the search operation, various incriminating documents, digital devices, cash, bank deposits and FDs amounting to more than Rs 30 crore have been cumulatively seized or frozen," ED said in a post on 'X'.

The case pertains to potential fraud committed against flat buyers. Further details of the case are awaited. (ANI)

