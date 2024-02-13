Left Menu

Iconic Sonu Nigam Live in Mumbai: A Musical Extravaganza Not to Be Missed

Get ready to groove to the beats of Bollywood's most celebrated icon as Sonu Nigam gears up for an unforgettable live performance in Mumbai. Renowned for his chart-topping hits and heartfelt ballads, Sonu Nigam promises to enchant audiences with his mesmerizing voice and captivating stage presence.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-02-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 17:32 IST
Iconic Sonu Nigam Live in Mumbai: A Musical Extravaganza Not to Be Missed
Iconic Sonu Nigam Live in Mumbai: A Musical Extravaganza Not to Be Missed. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Get ready to groove to the beats of Bollywood's most celebrated icon as Sonu Nigam gears up for an unforgettable live performance in Mumbai. Renowned for his chart-topping hits and heartfelt ballads, Sonu Nigam promises to enchant audiences with his mesmerizing voice and captivating stage presence.

Celebrated as one of India's musical treasures, Sonu Nigam's legacy spans over decades, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of music lovers worldwide. His upcoming live concert in Mumbai is set to be a sensory delight, featuring a repertoire of his greatest hits performed alongside a world-class band. Backed by cutting-edge audiovisual technology, Sonu Nigam's performance will transcend the ordinary, taking the audience on an emotional musical odyssey. From soulful melodies to foot-tapping numbers, the concert promises something for every music aficionado.

Expressing his excitement, he says" Performing live is like breathing life into the music, connecting with the audience, and experiencing pure magic in real-time" Presented by IMEU International Media Entertainment Unit and Cine Star (Australia)

Date & Time- 17th February, 2024 at 7:00 pm Venue- Inorbit Mall Malad West, New Link RD, Malad, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400064

Production Partner: EXHICON (Exhibitions, Events, Media) Exhicon Events, Media Solutions Ltd, Radio Partner: 92-7 BIG FM, Digital News Partner: Jio News, Outdoor Media Partner: BRIGHT OUTDOOR MEDIA PVT. LTD, Venue Partner: Inorbit (Come Live an Inorbit Experience) (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024