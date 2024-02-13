Iconic Sonu Nigam Live in Mumbai: A Musical Extravaganza Not to Be Missed

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Get ready to groove to the beats of Bollywood's most celebrated icon as Sonu Nigam gears up for an unforgettable live performance in Mumbai. Renowned for his chart-topping hits and heartfelt ballads, Sonu Nigam promises to enchant audiences with his mesmerizing voice and captivating stage presence.

Celebrated as one of India's musical treasures, Sonu Nigam's legacy spans over decades, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of music lovers worldwide. His upcoming live concert in Mumbai is set to be a sensory delight, featuring a repertoire of his greatest hits performed alongside a world-class band. Backed by cutting-edge audiovisual technology, Sonu Nigam's performance will transcend the ordinary, taking the audience on an emotional musical odyssey. From soulful melodies to foot-tapping numbers, the concert promises something for every music aficionado.

Expressing his excitement, he says" Performing live is like breathing life into the music, connecting with the audience, and experiencing pure magic in real-time" Presented by IMEU International Media Entertainment Unit and Cine Star (Australia)

Date & Time- 17th February, 2024 at 7:00 pm Venue- Inorbit Mall Malad West, New Link RD, Malad, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400064

Production Partner: EXHICON (Exhibitions, Events, Media) Exhicon Events, Media Solutions Ltd, Radio Partner: 92-7 BIG FM, Digital News Partner: Jio News, Outdoor Media Partner: BRIGHT OUTDOOR MEDIA PVT. LTD, Venue Partner: Inorbit (Come Live an Inorbit Experience) (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)