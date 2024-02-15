Left Menu

Successful Auction Unveils Exciting Lineup for Second Season of Navi Mumbai Premier League: 276 Players Go Under the Hammer

In a spectacular event held at the prestigious 5-star hotel, The Lalit Mumbai, the auction for the second season of Navi Mumbai Premier League (NMPL) presented by Rose Merc Limited witnessed an exhilarating display of talent. With 276 players going under the hammer,in an intense bidding by 8 team owners, the event witnesses a remarkable viewership with over 20,000 enthusiasts watching the event live on YouTube.

The eight teams competing in the event are: Mira Bhayandar Lions, Thane Tigers, Kalyan Tuskers, Vashi Warriors, Ambernath Avengers, Sanpada Scorpions, Belapur Blasters&Koparkhairane Titans. The star-studded event featured some of the most sought-after players, with notable names commanding impressive points in the auction. The top picks of the evening included:

1. ShreerajGharat - 48 lac pts, Team - Thane Tigers 2. Japjeet Randhawa - 44 lac pts, Team - Kalyan Tuskers

3. Chinmay Sutar - 36 lac pts, Team - Belapur Blasters 4. Om Keshkamat - 42 lac pts, Team - Mira Bhayander Lions

5. Rugved More - 44 lac pts, Team - Belapur Blasters 6. Shreyas Gurav - 32 lac pts, Team - Koparkhairne Titans

7. Sahil Gode - 38 lac pts, Team - Koparkhairne Titans 8. Sachin Yadav - 32 lac pts, Team - Vashi Warriors

9. Ajay Mishra - 28 lac pts, Team - Vashi Warriors 10. Yogesh Patil - 24 lac pts, Team - Sanpada Scorpions

Adding glamour to the occasion were esteemed dignitaries who graced the event, including: * Sanjay Naik - Vice President MCA

* Arman Mallick - Treasurer MCA * Shafique Patel - Secretary of Apollo Cricket Club

* Mahesh Monty - Garware Club * Singhania - Garware Club

* Prasad Desai - Ex First Class player * Ganesh Iyer - NMPL Commissioner

* MCA Apex Council Committee members * Mahesh Pipaliya - Maxx Mobile group

The auction, meticulously conducted and managed by Auctioneer Mr. ChaitynaSant, showcased several highlights that made it a standout event. Notably, it marked a significant milestone with a 20K+ viewership, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead. Fans can anticipate an action-packed season with these stellar players, as they join their respective teams for the upcoming competition. The league will be telecast live on DD Sports and Euro Sports and streamed live on Fancode. Commencing on 12th February, at the Mazgaon Cricket Club Ground Mumbai, cricket enthusiasts will get to witness the 8 teams battling amongst themselves to win the coveted cup, the finale of which is scheduled on 27th February.

The league promises to deliver thrilling moments, and the auction has set the tone for what is expected to be an unforgettable second season (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

