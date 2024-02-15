Left Menu

UK economy falls into recession, adding to Sunak's election challenge

Britain's economy fell into a recession in the second half of 2023, a tough backdrop for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has promised to boost growth ahead of an expected 2024 election. The office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a worse-than-expected 0.3% in the three months to December having shrunk by 0.1% between July and September.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 13:06 IST
UK economy falls into recession, adding to Sunak's election challenge
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's economy fell into a recession in the second half of 2023, a tough backdrop for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has promised to boost growth ahead of an expected 2024 election.

The office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a worse-than-expected 0.3% in the three months to December having shrunk by 0.1% between July and September. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a smaller 0.1% fall in the October-to-December period.

The fall in GDP in the fourth quarter was the biggest since the first quarter of 2021, the ONS said. Britain's economy has been stagnating for nearly two years. The Bank of England has said it expects it to pick up slightly in 2024.

"Businesses were already under no illusion about the difficulties they face, and this news will no doubt ring alarm bells for government," Alex Veitch, director of policy and insight at the British Chambers of Commerce, said. "The chancellor must use his budget in just under three weeks' time to set out a clear pathway for firms and the economy to grow."

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said there were "signs the British economy is turning a corner" and "we must stick to the plan – cutting taxes on work and business to build a stronger economy." Media

reports said Hunt was seeking to cut billions of pounds from public spending plans to fund pre-election tax cuts in his March 6 budget, if penned in by tight finances.

Economic output fell by 0.1% in monthly terms in December after 0.2% growth in November, the ONS said. The Reuters poll had pointed to a 0.2% fall in December. Sterling weakened moderately against the dollar and the euro shortly after the GDP data release.

The ONS said the manufacturing, construction and wholesale sectors were the largest contributors to the decrease in GDP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024