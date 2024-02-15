ASI Announces Plans to Open Bibi Ka Maqbara for Tourists Following Debris Clearing Efforts
Work of debris clearing and excavation is underway at the Bibi ka Maqbara in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the renowned structure will be thrown open to tourists soon, a senior Archaeological Survey of India official said on Thursday.
It is also called the Taj of the Deccan and was built in the 17th century by the Mughals.
''The work of clearing debris and excavation is underway at the periphery of Bibi ka Maqbara. It will go on for nearly one month after which the structure will be opened for tourists,'' the ASI official said.
