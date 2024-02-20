Left Menu

From 16 years to 6 Months: Beyond Kidney Transplants - A New Way Of Life

In celebration of World Kidney Day, Kidneython 2024 brought together the remarkable spirit of 65 kidney transplant patients and 36 kidney donors at a marathon organized by Medicover Hospitals in association with Orian City Care Hospital. Held on February 18th at the Divisional Sports Complex in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the event served as a powerful message of hope and resilience for those battling kidney disease.

ANI | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-02-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:53 IST
The marathon wasn't just about competition; it was about showcasing the potential for a fulfilling life after kidney transplantation. Participants like Surekha Sanap, a 55-year-old woman who received a transplant 16 years ago, defied expectations by enthusiastically completing the 2km race. Her story, along with that of Rahul Jagannath Alhad, a 38-year-old recipient who completed the 5km run just 6 months after his transplant, highlighted the transformative power of this life-saving procedure. "Kidney transplant patients can resume normal life, improve longevity and quality of life by adhering to lifestyle modifications after transplant," explains Dr. Sachin Soni, Nephrologist, Medicover Hospitals, Aurangabad and organizer of Kidneython 2024. "The recipients and the donors served as an inspiration for people and gave hope to countless individuals battling kidney disease and requiring transplants."

Beyond promoting physical activity, the event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health. Participants shared their stories, emphasizing the need for early detection and preventive measures to combat kidney disease. The spirit of solidarity and the determination of the participants showcased the strength of the kidney transplant community and served as a beacon of hope for those seeking similar life-changing experiences. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

