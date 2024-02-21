China's vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu to attend G20

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday said vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu will attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting from Feb. 21 to 22 in Rio de Janeiro, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi was unable to attend the meeting due to his schedule, Mao said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)