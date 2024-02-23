IMF, Ukraine reach staff agreement on next disbursement of $880 mln - source

Officials from the International Monetary Fund and the Ukrainian government have reached a staff-level agreement allowing the next disbursement of about $880 mln from the country's $15.6 billion loan, a source familiar with the process said on Thursday.

The agreement reached during meetings in Warsaw must still be approved by IMF management and the fund's executive board, which is expected to consider the matter in the second half of March, the source said.

