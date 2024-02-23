BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in road accident in Telangana
Opposition BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident at Patancheru near here on Friday.
The incident occurred at around 5.30 AM today when the car she was travelling in hit a metal crash barrier on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) resulting in her death, police said.
The car's driver suffered injuries in the incident, they said. The 36-year-old legislator from Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) was shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.
