How to Ensure You Receive Your Stimulus Check Promptly

In these times of financial uncertainty, a stimulus check can be a lifeline for many individuals and families who have felt the economic impact of global events. Whether it’s to cover the necessities or to keep a small business afloat, receiving this financial aid promptly is crucial. Here's how to make sure you're on the list to receive your stimulus check without unnecessary delay.

Update Your Information with the IRS

First and foremost, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) needs to have your current information. If you’ve moved or changed bank accounts since you last filed your taxes, update your information with the IRS as soon as possible. The fastest way to get your stimulus payment is through direct deposit, so ensuring the IRS has the correct bank information is key.

You can update your address by filing Form 8822, Change of Address, and your direct deposit information can be updated through the "Get My Payment" portal on the IRS website. If you haven't provided direct deposit information in your tax filings, consider doing so on your upcoming return.

File Your Taxes Early

While it's always a good habit to file your taxes early, it's crucial when expecting a stimulus check. Filing early ensures the IRS has the most recent tax documentation to determine your eligibility and process your payment. This is especially important if your income has significantly changed, which might impact the amount you're eligible to receive.

If you’re not required to file taxes due to low income or other reasons, don't assume you're automatically disqualified from receiving a stimulus payment. Non-filers may need to take additional steps to receive their check, which could involve submitting basic personal information to the IRS.

Look for Non-Filer Options

For those who don't typically file taxes, the IRS has created systems in the past for non-filers to register for their stimulus checks online. Keep an eye out on the IRS website for similar opportunities to ensure that you are counted for the upcoming stimulus rounds.

Check Eligibility Criteria

Know the eligibility criteria for the stimulus payment. It might evolve with new legislation, so staying informed through reliable resources such as the IRS's official communications is critical. Income caps and dependent statuses are key factors influencing your stimulus amount.

Use Reliable Sources of Information

There's a lot of information available, and not all of it is accurate. Stick to trusted sources such as the official IRS website, reputable news outlets, and established financial advice platforms. During sensitive financial operations like these, misinformation can lead to delays or even to falling prey to scams.

Address Any Ongoing Tax Issues

If you have ongoing disputes or owed back taxes, now might be the time to get those resolved. While owed back taxes have not been deducted from stimulus checks in the past, unresolved issues with the IRS could potentially slow down the process of receiving your payment.

Educate Yourself on Potential Scams

Scammers often use times of crisis to take advantage of vulnerable populations. Be wary of calls, emails, or messages claiming to expedite your stimulus check for a fee, or requesting personal information like your social security number or bank details. The IRS does not call taxpayers requesting this information nor does it charge for issuing stimulus checks.

Set Up Mail Alerts

If you're expecting to receive your stimulus payment via mail, setting up alerts with the United States Postal Service can provide you with a heads-up on when to expect your check. The USPS's Informed Delivery service allows you to view scanned images of your incoming mail, so you know when your stimulus check is coming.

Consult with a Tax Professional

If you're unsure about your eligibility, the status of your stimulus check, or have complex tax situations, consulting with a tax professional can be a good investment. They can help you sort through any issues and ensure you've taken all the right steps to receive your check promptly.

Check the Status Regularly

The IRS updates its “Get My Payment” tool regularly, where you can check the status of your stimulus payment. If there are any errors or processing messages, you'll want to address these as soon as possible to avoid delays.

Verify Your Mailing Address

If you opt for a paper check or a prepaid debit card, ensuring the IRS has your current mailing address is a must. Treat your stimulus check like any important piece of mail and consider a secure mailbox to prevent theft.

Stay Patient and Persistent

Finally, stay patient. With millions of stimulus checks being processed, there might be delays. Keep a record of the steps you've taken to troubleshoot any issues and follow up with the IRS if necessary.

By taking these proactive steps, you'll set yourself up to receive your stimulus check expediently, allowing you to focus on what's most important – taking care of yourself and your loved ones during these challenging times.

By taking these proactive steps, you'll set yourself up to receive your stimulus check expediently, allowing you to focus on what's most important – taking care of yourself and your loved ones during these challenging times.

